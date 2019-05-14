USDJPY minor trend has been nudging below DMAs after failure swings at stiff resistance of 112.148 levels and double top pattern, top 1 is at 112.137 and top 2 is seen at 112.400 and neckline is at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY bearish trade setup as bears breach below double top neckline
USDJPY minor trend has been nudging below DMAs after failure swings at stiff resistance of 112.148 levels and double top pattern, top 1 is at 112.137 and top 2 is seen at 112.400 and neckline is at …