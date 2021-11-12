USD/JPY chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.15% higher on the day at 114.22 at around 05:20 GMT, extending gains for the 3rd straight session. The major has broken above strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY breaks trendline resistance, hits highest since Nov 1 as investors ramp up rate hike bets - November 12, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Crosses key hurdle to poke monthly top above 114.00, bulls in charge - November 11, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Build Flag - November 11, 2021