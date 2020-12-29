USD/JPY was trading 0.08% lower on the day at 103.67 at around 04:40 GMT, after closing 0.10% higher in the previous session. The pair remained capped at 20-DMA resistance, muted trading likely amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY capped at 20-DMA, muted trading to continue amid holiday shortened week - December 29, 2020
- USD/JPY advances to fresh 12-day highs, closes in on 104.00 - December 28, 2020
- USD/JPY trims early-Asian losses to eye 104.00 as US stimulus headlines favor risks - December 28, 2020