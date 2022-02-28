FxWirePro: USD/JPY closes gap-down open, tensions remain high as Russia-Ukraine tussles amplify

Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY opened with a huge gap-down, but quickly pared losses to trade largely muted at 115.51 at around 04:37 GMT. Western countries imposed harsher sanctions on Russia …
