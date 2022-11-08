Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading in tight range with session high at 146.78 and low at 146.30. The major remains depressed below 21-EMA as US recession fears escalate keeping …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose below 21-EMA, US recession fears escalate keeping traders wary - November 8, 2022
- USD/JPY Biased to Downside as Japan FX Reserves Remain Plentiful - November 7, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up Initial Surge Higher - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post