FxWirePro: USD/JPY consolidates 200-DMA breakout, focus on Retail Sales and FOMC minutes for further impetus

USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading marginally lower on the day at 105.94 at around 04:35 GMT, outlook remains bullish. U.S. dollar spiked past 200-DMA on Tuesdays trade to close above …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)