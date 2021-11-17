Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.07% higher on the day at 114.88 at around 04:45 GMT, slightly below session highs at 114.97. The major has refreshed multi-year highs and is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY consolidates previous session’s gains, hovers shy of 115 handle - November 17, 2021
- AUD/JPY extends losses for second day, ignores improved Aussie wage growth - November 16, 2021
- USD/JPY targets major resistance of 115.00 level - November 16, 2021