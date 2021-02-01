USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading largely muted at 104.66 at around 04:30 GMT, slipping lower from session highs at 104.79. The pair opened the weeks trade with a bullish gap up open, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY erases bullish gap open, cloud breakout keeps bias bullish
USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading largely muted at 104.66 at around 04:30 GMT, slipping lower from session highs at 104.79. The pair opened the weeks trade with a bullish gap up open, …