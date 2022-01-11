FxWirePro: USD/JPY erases early gains ahead of Powell’s Senate hearing

Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.03% lower on the day at 115.15 at around 07:15 GMT, down from session highs at 115.38. The pair is extending weakness for the 5th straight session, …
