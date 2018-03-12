Political uncertainty in Japan on Moritomo scandal news weighed on USD/JPY as Nikkei retraces gains. USD/JPY edges lower from session highs at 106.97, slips below 20-DMA at 106.65. The pair is currently trading at 106.45 levels, down 0.34% on the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY erases gains, slips below 20-DMA, political uncertainty in Japan weighs
Political uncertainty in Japan on Moritomo scandal news weighed on USD/JPY as Nikkei retraces gains. USD/JPY edges lower from session highs at 106.97, slips below 20-DMA at 106.65. The pair is currently trading at 106.45 levels, down 0.34% on the day.