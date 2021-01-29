FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends channel breakout, hits fresh 7-week highs, near-term outlook bullish above 104.57

USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY spikes higher for the 3rd straight session, hits fresh 7-week highs as channel breakout buoys bulls. The major was trading 0.27% higher on the day at 104.47 at …
