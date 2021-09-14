USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.12% higher on the day at 110.06 at around 04:50 GMT. The major has resumed upside after Doji formation on Mondays candle. Dollar bulls are back in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends gains above 21-EMA support, focus on U.S. inflation data - September 14, 2021
- USD/JPY pushes above 110.00 ahead of US inflation data - September 13, 2021
- USD/JPY holds steady above 110.00 ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell - September 13, 2021