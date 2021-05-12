USD/JPY was trading 0.21% higher on the day at 108.83 at around 05:30 GMT, buying interest in the US dollar supports. Rising geopolitical uncertainty over Israel and Palestine boosted the demand for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends gains ahead of US CPI data, Japanese yen struggles amid virus woes
USD/JPY was trading 0.21% higher on the day at 108.83 at around 05:30 GMT, buying interest in the US dollar supports. Rising geopolitical uncertainty over Israel and Palestine boosted the demand for …