Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.09% higher on the day at 109.86 at around 06:50 GMT, after closing 0.51% higher in the previous session. The greenback ended Wednesday higher against most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends previous session’s gains, greenback remains bid on Fed’s hawkish tilt - September 23, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls aim for 109.90 resistance - September 23, 2021
- USD/JPY sticks to the consolidative phase – UOB - September 23, 2021