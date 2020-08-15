Trading View USD/JPY was extending range trade in the Asian session, with session high at 107.03 and low at 106.85. The pair is consolidating above 55-EMA and scope for resumption of upside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends range trade, focus on Retail Sales data for impetus - August 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Recovers Slightly Against Japanese Yen - August 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend - August 14, 2020