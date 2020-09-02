FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends upside for the 3rd straight session, hovers around 106 handle

Trading View US dollar extends its recovery, USD/JPY gains for the 3rd straight session. Price action has retraced back above the 106 handle and the pair was trading 0.08% higher at 106.02 at …
