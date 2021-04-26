USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.16% lower on the day at 107.71 at around 04:10 GMT, outlook bearish. US dollar sell-off continues unabated, driving the pair lower. No respite from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends weakness below 108 handle, dollar sell-off continues unabated
USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.16% lower on the day at 107.71 at around 04:10 GMT, outlook bearish. US dollar sell-off continues unabated, driving the pair lower. No respite from …