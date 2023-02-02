Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.29% lower on the day at 128.52 at around 04:20 GMT, bias bearish. US dollar weakened despite the Fed interest rate hike as expected, and said that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends weakness below 129 handle amid less-hawkish Fed policy - February 2, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Seems vulnerable to retest multi-month low, around 127.20 area - February 2, 2023
- USD/JPY: Mildly offered below 129.00 as yields seesaw near post Fed lows, BoJ talks praise YCC move - February 2, 2023