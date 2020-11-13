Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.19% lower on the day at 104.92 at around 04:20 GMT, bias bearish. The pair has failed to extend break above 55-EMA and is extending weakness for the 2nd …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends weakness for the 2nd straight session, slips below 105 handle on weakening risk appetite - November 13, 2020
- USD/JPY dips below 105.00 as coronavirus concerns resurface - November 12, 2020
- USD/JPY: Bears keep reins, approach 105.00 as virus woes weigh risks - November 12, 2020