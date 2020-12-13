Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.18% lower on the day at 104.04 at around 04:10 GMT, bias is bearish. Failure to close above 21-EMA has negated scope for upside. Gravestone Doji at highs adds to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY fails to close above 21-EMA, dollar depressed as weak jobless claims underscores need for stimulus - December 12, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears looking to break below 104 area - December 12, 2020
- USD/JPY: Vaccine optimism helps to limit losses - December 12, 2020