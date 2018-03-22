FxWirePro: USD/JPY finds stiff resistance at 21-EMA, good to short rallies

Markets unwind USD longs after a less hawkish FOMC outcome induced broad-based US dollar weakness. The Fed rose benchmark rate by 25bps as expected, but the dot-plot suggests only three rate hikes for this year, against four anticipated. USD/JPY is trading …
