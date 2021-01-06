FxWirePro: USD/JPY hits new 10-month lows, US dollar on slippery ground ahead of Georgia election results

Trading View USD/JPY was trading largely unchanged on the day at 102.75 at around 04:30 GMT. The major dropped to lowest since March 2020 ahead of Georgia election results. Exit polls in …
