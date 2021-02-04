USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was extending gains along 5-DMA support, outlook remains bullish. The pair was trading 0.10% higher on the day at 105.13 at around 05:10 GMT. US dollar remains bid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY holds above 105 handle, focus on U.S. Non-farm Payroll data - February 4, 2021
- USD/JPY bull’s last breaths before the big slump? - February 3, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Losing momentum but holding near yearly highs - February 3, 2021