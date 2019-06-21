FxWirePro: USD/JPY holds above 107 handle, eyes 78.6% Fib at 106.31

USD/JPY extends weakness in the early Asian session, trades 0.19% lower at 107.09 at 03:45 GMT. The major largely unaffected after Japan’s May CPI data. Headline inflation 0.7% y/y, in line with …
