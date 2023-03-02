Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.30% higher on the day at 136.53 at around 05:30 GMT, on track to test 200-DMA at 137.24. US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Wednesday showed New Orders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY holds marginal gains, upbeat prints of US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Fed talks underpin the US Dollar - March 2, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stretches rebounds from 50-SMA past 136.00 - March 1, 2023
- Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY? - March 1, 2023