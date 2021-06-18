USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.05% higher on the day at 110.22 at around 05:00 GMT, erasing part of previous sessions losses. The Bank-of-Japan after concluding a two-day monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY holds nominal gains, BoJ stands pat, extends pandemic-relief programme
USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.05% higher on the day at 110.22 at around 05:00 GMT, erasing part of previous sessions losses. The Bank-of-Japan after concluding a two-day monetary …