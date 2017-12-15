USD/JPY hovers around 20-DMA at 112.31, we see weakness on break below. Price action confined to narrow range ahead of the next week’s monetary policy decision from the Bank of Japan (BoJ). BoJ is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY hovers around 20-DMA at 112.31, break below targets 200-DMA at 111.62 - December 15, 2017
- USD/JPY holds below 112.50, stable Tankan prints - December 14, 2017
- FX Update: USD eyes CPI, Yellen’s last FOMC hurrah – #SaxoStrats - December 14, 2017