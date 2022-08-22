Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.23% lower on the day at 137.18 at around 05:30 GMT, focus on the Jackson Hole symposium for impetus. The pair opens the week on a bullish note, is extending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY opens the week on a bullish note, Jackson Hole in focus - August 22, 2022
- USD/JPY pauses advance below 137.50 as risk rebound caps US dollar - August 21, 2022
- USD/JPY Tests New Highs As Traders Prepare For An Aggressive Fed - August 21, 2022