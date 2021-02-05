USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY consolidates previous sessions spike, hovers around 200-DMA. Price has tested 3-month high before paring some gains. The pair was trading 0.07% higher at 105.57 at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY pivotal at 200-DMA, pre-NFP trading lull keeps the pair rangebound - February 5, 2021
- CAD/JPY could follow GBP/JPY lead and break higher - February 4, 2021
- USD/JPY tests 200-day SMA hurdle for first since June 2020 - February 4, 2021