Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading largely muted for the second straight session. The pair was hovering around 131.93 at around 40:30 GMT. The US dollar started the week on the back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY poised for more downside, slower Fed rate hike expectations weigh - January 10, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 131.30 break - January 9, 2023
- USD/JPY: Double bottom forming at 130.40 weekly support? [Video] - January 9, 2023