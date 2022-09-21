USD/JPY was trading 0.07% higher on the day at 143.82 at around 04:20 GMT – The pair is extending range trade around 5-DMA, outlook remains bullish – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY rangebound, caution prevails ahead of FOMC meeting - September 21, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Grinds higher past 143.20-15 support confluence on BOJ news - September 20, 2022
- USD/JPY slips inside the woods ahead of Fed-BOJ interest rate policy - September 20, 2022