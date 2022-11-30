Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.07% higher on the day at 138.78 at around 12:45 GMT, bias lower. The pair is grinding sideways for the 5th straight session, US dollar remains under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY rangebound, dollar under pressure ahead of Fed Powell’s speech - November 30, 2022
- Could USD/JPY rise towards the 139 level? - November 30, 2022
- USD/JPY: Risks remain tilted to the downside – UOB - November 30, 2022