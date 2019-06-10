USD/JPY has pared most of disappointing NFP-led losses, trades 0.42% higher on the day at 108.60 at 04:25 GMT. US dollar remains bid at the beginning of the week on upbeat sentiment amid US-Mexican …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY recovers NFP-led losses, US dollar remains bid amid US-Mexican progress
USD/JPY has pared most of disappointing NFP-led losses, trades 0.42% higher on the day at 108.60 at 04:25 GMT. US dollar remains bid at the beginning of the week on upbeat sentiment amid US-Mexican …