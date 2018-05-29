FxWirePro: USD/JPY recovery fails to hold above 21-EMA, bearish divergence raises scope for further weakness

USD/JPY bulls struggles to gain traction on Monday’s trade. The pair slipped from highs at 109.83 to close below 21-EMA. Risk-off rampant across markets keeping safe haven flows into the Japanese Yen intact. Italian political crisis drives risk-aversion …
