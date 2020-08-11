Trading View USD/JPY trades rangebound with session highs at 105.94 and lows at 105.72. Recovery in the pair lacks traction, upside capped at stiff resistance at 21-EMA at 106.09. Fresh weakness …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY price fails at $106 as U.S. – China tensions escalate - August 10, 2020
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY recovery lacks traction, 21-EMA offers stiff resistance - August 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Heading Towards Resistance - August 10, 2020