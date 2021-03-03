FxWirePro: USD/JPY resumes upside after brief pause, 61.8% Fib at 107.07 in sight

USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.16% higher on the day at 106.85 at around 03:50 GMT. The pair has resumed upside after brief pause on Tuesdays trade, outlook is bullish. regains …
