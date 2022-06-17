FxWirePro: USD/JPY retakes 134 handle, BoJ keeps policy unchanged, maintains dovish rhetoric

Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 1.47% higher on the day at 134.09 at around 06:30 GMT, slightly lower from session highs at 134.64. The pair snapped two day downside and spiked …
