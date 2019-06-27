USD/JPY is extending gains above 108 handle, trades 0.29% higher at 108.09 at 04:30 GMT. Markets in risk-on mode after reports of a US-China trade truce which dented demand for the Yen. Technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- JPY Futures: extra losses in the pipeline - June 27, 2019
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY retraces above 108 handle on renewed risk-on triggered by US-China trade truce news - June 27, 2019
- Talk of US-China trade truce powers USD/JPY above 108.00 - June 26, 2019