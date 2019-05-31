USD/JPY slumps in the Asian session to hit 2-week lows at 109.12. The pair dives as China’s retaliation plan strengthens bid tone around JPY. China said that it is ready with a plan to limit rare …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY retraces below 5-DMA, China’s retaliation plan strengthens bid tone around JPY - May 31, 2019
- USD/JPY drops to 2-week low as trade pessimism joins China PMI to strengthen risk-off - May 31, 2019
- USD/JPY tests 2-week lows near 109.20, as Trump intensifies global trade war - May 30, 2019