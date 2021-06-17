USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading in narrow range on the day, price action consolidates previous sessions spike. The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark rate on hold for a 10th straight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY set to extend FOMC-led gains, Fed brings forward rate hike expectations - June 17, 2021
- USD/JPY looks strong above 110.80 amid strong USD - June 16, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls poised to test the 111.00 mark - June 16, 2021