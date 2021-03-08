FxWirePro: USD/JPY set to extend previous week’s gains, 200W MA at 108.99 in sight

USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.05% higher on the day at 108.41 at around 04:00 GMT, after closing 0.37% on Fridays trade. The pair rallied to fresh multi-month tops above 108 …
