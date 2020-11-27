FxWirePro: USD/JPY slips below 104 handle, risk-off amid Sino-American tensions and coronavirus vaccine doubts weigh

Trading View USD/JPY extends previous sessions weakness, slips below the 104 handle, outlook turning bearish. The major was trading 0.28% lower on the day at 103.93 at around 04:05 GMT, after …
