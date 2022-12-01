Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.92% lower on the day at 136.82 at around 04:20 GMT, outlook bearish. The pair is extending downside for the 4th straight session, edges closer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY slips below 137 handle as Powell flags slower rate hikes - November 30, 2022
- USD/JPY extends Powell-led losses to fresh 14-week low, BOJ’s Kuroda, US PCE Inflation eyed - November 30, 2022
- USD/JPY Outlook: How Powell, inflation and jobs data will impact the pair - November 30, 2022