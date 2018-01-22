FxWirePro: USD/JPY slumps to 110.56 in a knee-jerk reaction as BoJ stays pat, focus on Kuroda’s presser

USD/JPY slumps in a knee-jerk reaction as BoJ stays pat, hits session lows at 110.56. BOJ announced no changes to its monetary policy settings, held rates while maintaining 10yr JGB yield target at 0.00%. The central bank will also release its quarterly …
