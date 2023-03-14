Receding hawkish Fed bets and downbeat US inflation expectations join the market jitters amid US-China tensions and SVB talks to challenge USD/JPY buyers. Dramatic re-pricing of U.S. rate expectations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY snaps 3-day bearish streak, holds marginal gains ahead of US inflation data - March 14, 2023
- USD/JPY tracks corrective bounce in yields to aim for 134.00 ahead of US inflation data - March 13, 2023
- USD/JPY juggles above 133.00, downside seems likely as Fed to continue soft rate hike spell - March 13, 2023