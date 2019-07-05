FxWirePro: USD/JPY spikes higher on upbeat NFP data, break above 4H 200 SMA to see further upside

USD/JPY spikes higher to near 50% Fib retracement at 108.50 after upbeat NFP data. US monthly jobs report showed that the economy added 224K new jobs in June beating estimates at 160K. The data was …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)