Chart – Courtesy Trading View USD/JPY spiked over 2.5% to break past 131 barrier and was trading at 131.33 at around 05:00 GMT. The Japanese yen was dumped across the board after the Bank of Japan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY spikes past 131 handle , yen dumped after BOJ keeps policy unchanged - January 18, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Storm continues above 131.00 amid unchanged BOJ interest rate policy - January 17, 2023
- USD/JPY jumps 200-pips to cross 130.00 as BoJ holds interest rate, YCC policy intact - January 17, 2023