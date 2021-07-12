USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading marginally higher on the day with session high at 110.25 and low at 110.01. The pair opened the week on a positive note and risk sentiment will remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: USD/JPY starts the week on a positive note, risk sentiment remains the major driver
USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading marginally higher on the day with session high at 110.25 and low at 110.01. The pair opened the week on a positive note and risk sentiment will remain …