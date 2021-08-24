FxWirePro: USD/JPY struggles at 21-EMA, stays marginally bid as dollar tracks UST yields higher

USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.10% higher on the day at 109.81 at around 05:30 GMT, bias remains neutral. The pair failed to close above 21-EMA on Mondays trade, and is extending …
