Trading View USD/JPY was trading 0.10% higher on the day at 103.93 at around 06:00 GMT, outlook remains bearish. The pair remains capped below the 104 handle and broad-based U.S. dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY struggles to extend gains amid broad-based U.S. dollar weakness, outlook bearish - December 5, 2020
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed - December 4, 2020
- USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood - December 4, 2020